Arkansas gas prices could spike $1 in just a few days

Trade sources reportedly tell GasBuddy that a refinery outage may be the reason for the increase in prices.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Arkansas could spike anywhere from 50¢ to $1 per gallon by the middle of September 2023.

“If an unexpected outage happens, the refinery that goes down suddenly may not have enough supply to meet its obligations and has to find another refinery to buy from ... Adding in that we’re just a week away from the switch to cheaper winter gasoline, we have a very large, but temporary squeeze in the market,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

