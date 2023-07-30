Altrusa of Washington County hosts back-to-school resource fair

The event focused on parts of the county that have to make a further drive to access resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Members of Altrusa International of Washington County (AIWC) held a Back-to-school resource fair called "Parent Up" on Saturday, July 29.

The fair was held at Prairie Grove and continued in Greenland.

Volunteers helped give away free backpacks filled with items to help them prepare for the start of the new school year.

They also provided personal care items, snack packs, and a food box.

Jenn Vinson, president of AIWC tells us why this is important for our community.

"We have discovered that there are very few resources in southern Washington County, but there is a huge need for the resources in southern Washington County," said Vinson.

Vinson says while there are resource events for families in Washington County, families who live south of the county have to make a longer trip to get to them.

"It is not easy and it is hard so we wanted to meet the need where it was," said Vinson.

Additional pics from the Greenland location of Parent Up backpack event today. Thanks to the Greenland School family for... Posted by Altrusa International of Washington County on Saturday, July 29, 2023

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device