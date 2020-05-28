x
Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts for 5 days in June

Those who want a free doughnut can pop into any local shop any day Monday – Friday next week to celebrate National Doughnut Week
Credit: Krispy Kreme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krispy Kreme is switching up the first week of June by turning National Doughnut Day into National Doughnut week. 

"For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur.  That’s why this year, we’re changing National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week!  That’s right, you get to choose not only your doughnut but the day to enjoy it," Krispy Kreme announced. 

Those who want a free doughnut can pop into any local shop any day Monday – Friday next week to celebrate National Doughnut Week and your favorite doughnut is on them.  

Any Day.  Any Doughnut Free.  June 1 – 5.

