Arkansas bride surprises grandfather in hospital with wedding dress

JONESBORO, Ark. — Grandparents always hold a special place in our lives. They cheer us on our entire lives and do their best to be able to experience every moment.

But, when one isn't able, we do what we can to make it happen — sometimes in the most touching way.

Allie Hall knew her grandfather would not be able to make her special day in the upcoming weekend, so she made a special trip to NEA Baptist Hospital to show him her wedding dress.

Hall, 23, from Brookland, Ark. got married on Saturday, May 8. But, before she could say "I do," she had to make sure her grandfather got the first look.

Frankie Hall, Allie's grandfather is 67 years old. Frankie has been in the hospital for a month now but in and out for the last 12 years due to many health issues.

"He told me my entire life that he would dance at my wedding," Allie said of her grandfather. "So, I had to come once we found out he would not be able to make it."

Hailey + Alan Photography, along with the NEA Baptist Hospital Marketing Department took full advantage of this moment, capturing the memory of a life time.

The Wednesday before her wedding, Allie's best friend did her hair and makeup and made her way to the hospital to surprise her grandfather.