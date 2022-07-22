Sheep finds a new deer family

A sheep finds a unique new family with a deer herd.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day.

A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer.

“That day, I saw the doe run across, and then I just couldn’t figure out what it was. I didn’t know if it was a sheep, I didn’t know if it was a goat, I didn’t know if it was an African safari animal, so most of the time, I was just trying to figure out what I was looking at,” said Leslie Sherrill, captured video.

The herd was spotted in west Fayetteville along North Rupple road. The video shows the sheep galloping with the deer as it tries to fit in.

“[The deer] frolic so pretty, but then the sheep was like, I don’t know, it just was funny because it shook and it couldn’t run as fast,” Sherrill.

But, the lead doe stopped to help guide the sheep.

“They were waiting on it, and they were making sure it was a part of a herd, and that’s when I realized it was special,” Sherrill said.

Sherrill was curious how this sheep got its new family, so she posted on Facebook. Come to find out the sheep is actually a neighborhood favorite. It is a Barbados Black Belly sheep. Over a year ago, the sheep ran away after one day on a nearby farm. Neighbors have seen him around, but just recently noticed his new family.

Now people are wondering how he will fit in with his new herd.

“How does it go about its every day with them, because the deer can go under the fence, jump over fence, but a sheep can’t, so I know that they have to really wait on that sheep…I’m gonna assume they have to be very patient with the sheep,” Sherrill said.

For now, Sherrill and others will be following this sheep’s journey with its deer family.

“I’m gonna be looking every time because I would love to know his story,” Sherrill said.

