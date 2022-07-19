"I just want my babies back" | Woman's car with two dogs inside goes missing after visit to courthouse

Nancy Resendiz said she had her car running with the a/c on while she visited the Benton county courthouse.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: According to Resendiz, as of 7:30 p.m. her car was located on I-49 without the dogs inside.

Nancy Resendiz was visiting the Benton County Courthouse Monday when her car was stolen with her two dogs inside.

Resendiz of Washburn, Missouri said she brought her Min-Pin, Myia, and her English Setter Bird Dog, Cerveza, to Bentonville on Monday morning.

"I had Court yesterday morning, and I parked by the courthouse at the park and I had left the Air running for the dogs and go down to check on them," said Resendiz. "I was down at 10:30, they had a little bit of water, they were sleeping and I sat in the car with them a little bit. I went back up at 11 and within an hour somebody took the car."

Resendiz's mother was going to pick up the dogs at noon, but both couldn't find the 2002 red Pontiac AM Resendiz drove.

"I don't have kids so they're my kids," said Resendiz. "I just want my babies back. I don't care about the car. I'm just afraid they're on some hot road in the car, locked up."

Resendiz explained that the car was parked at Dave Peel Park. She had parked in the Handicap spot with her Handicap license plate. She called local towing companies, but couldn't find the car.

"It's heart-wrenching because you don't know what's going on with them, or she is hurt, or he's hurt, or somebody's hurt them," said Resendiz.

Formerly from Rogers, Resendiz said she had Myia since she was a puppy. She rescued the Min-Pin 14 years ago. She believed the younger Cerveza could fend for himself but was worried about Myia. She explained that Myia had cancer and required daily medication for a solid tumor in her spleen and a tumor growing in her lungs.

"That's what scares me," said Resendiz. "I don't think she will make it."

During our interview Tuesday, Resendiz received a call from Bentonville police saying there were no updates. She pointed out cameras on the building behind the courthouse, the county's administration building. Bentonville police informed 5News that they were working to review the footage, hoping to release still images on Tuesday.

"I haven't slept, I can't eat, because I don't know if they're I don't know what's going on with them," said Resendiz. "I feel helpless. I feel like I need to be out driving around looking for them. I can't I don't have a car."

Resendiz described her car as a 2002 red Pontiac Grand AM with Arkansas license Plate ALL-10D.

