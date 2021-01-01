x
Couple celebrates 75th anniversary to start 2021

Joe and Fran Delp met while roller skating and were married in 1946.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — January 1 marked 75 years of marriage for Joe and Fran Delp. They were married in Pennsylvania in 1946 and retired in St. Augustine. 

Their daughter Sandra Moors says they met while roller skating. Joe is 93 and Fran is 91. 

The Delps have three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

Moors is their caretaker. She says her parents are always there for their family. They’ve worked hard all their lives and are enjoying their retired life together. 

    

