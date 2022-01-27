Adventure Arkansas: Fort Smith Museum of History

On this week’s Adventure Arkansas, 5NEWS Meteorologist Michelle Trotter explores the Fort Smith Museum of History.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith shares a rich history with the state of Arkansas. You have the opportunity to go about 200 years in the past and experience it for yourself. On this week’s Adventure Arkansas, 5NEWS Meteorologist Michelle Trotter shows us all the Fort Smith Museum of History has to offer.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.