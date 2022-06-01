Adventure Arkansas: Scott Family Amazeum

The Scott Family Amazeum is a one of a kind museum that opens your imagination with activities and experiences that allow for hand-on learning and exploration.

Are you fascinated about science, technology, engineering, art, or maybe even math? Then you don’t want to miss this! The Scott Family Amazeum is a one of a kind museum that opens your imagination with activities and experiences that allow for hand-on learning, discovery, and exploration!

“We are really a museum that wants people to come in and experience authentic things. We want them to pick things up and put them down, we want them to take it apart and put it back together. We really want them to have interactive experiences that resonate and help them learn as they are playing," says Paul Stolt, who is the Marketing Manager at the Scott Family Amazeum.

Named after former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his family, the Scott Family Amazeum opened its door in 2015 in hopes of making an impact on the community. Since then they have welcomed about 2 million visitors!

It's an interactive museum for all ages including children and even adults. There is about 50,000 square feet of exhibits and learning spaces that helps kids and families understand how NW Arkansas became the area it is today.

“All of the experiences here at the Scott Family Amazeum are aligned with a cultural, weather, or environmental, or economic, some aspect of NW Arkansas. We have a cave you can explore, made from the topography that is all over NW Arkansas, we have a water area, we have a cabin and a farm area to play in, because NW Arkansas at one time was heavily agricultural," Stolt says.

Currently on display in their temporary exhibit is "Gear Up: The Science of Bikes", which will be on display until January 10th.

“It shows bikes through history and the different innovations that have happened, but it also gives you some idea about how bikes work and why they function the way they function," Stolt explains.

Pricing:

Members- FREE

Kids under 2 years - FREE

Adults & Kids - $10

Hours:

Mon- 10am to 5pm

Tue- CLOSED

Wed- 10am to 5pm

Thu- 10am to 5pm

Fri- 10am to 5pm

Sat- 10am to 5pm