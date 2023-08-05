x
Mural underway for Former Razorback who inspired movie

Brandon Burlsworth is remembered as one of the greatest walk-ons in college football history.

ARKANSAS, USA — A mural is underway in Harrison honoring former Razorback, Brandon Burlsworth. It is being painted by artist Robert Drewery

Burlsworth is remembered as one of the greatest walk-ons in college football history. His legacy inspired the movie "Greater," which was released in 2016.

Burlsworth was a third-round draft choice in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts before tragically dying in a vehicle accident just days later.

There is now a nonprofit organization named Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, created in his memory. The organization supports underprivileged children. Its website says its mission is "to support the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those who have limited opportunities." The mural is being painted on the side of this building.

There is also a trophy that is given annually in his honor. The trophy "is presented annually to the Most Outstanding player who began his career as a Walk-On," according to the website.

There are multiple other programs that honor Burlsworth. To read more about them, click here.

Check out this photo gallery showing the full mural plan and its current progress.

Credit: Ruben Drewery - Facebook
Brandon Burlsworth mural
Credit: Lee Dunlap
Robert Drewery with Brandon Burlsworth mural plan
Credit: Robert Drewery
Robert Drewery painting
Credit: Robert Drewery

Today's progress before I melted lol

Posted by Ruben Drewery on Thursday, August 3, 2023

