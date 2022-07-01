Outlaw Music Festival brings Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne and more to the Walmart AMP

Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes and Allison Russell will all be performing at the Walmart AMP during the festival this July.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Outlaw Music Festival is bringing some big names to Northwest Arkansas this summer.

Willie Nelson & Family, Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle & The Dukes and Allison Russell will all be performing at the Walmart AMP during the festival on Friday, July 1.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and music starts at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at noon. Prices start at $39.50 and go up to $135.50 plus applicable fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. The AMP Box Office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office is open 10 a.m-2 p.m. on weekdays.

