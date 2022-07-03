Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin coming to the Walmart AMP

Tickets to see Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11 and range in price from $36 to $99.50 plus fees.

ROGERS, Ark. — Two iconic rock bands are joining forces to co-headline a tour making a stop in Northwest Arkansas.

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin, with special guests Bush, are performing at the Walmart AMP Tuesday, Sept. 20. Gates open at 4 p.m. and music starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11 and range in price from $36 to $99.50 plus fees.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, online, or in person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m, with pricing ranging from $30 to $59.50 plus fees. The AMP Box Office sales opens10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Walton Arts Center Box Office opens 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Alice In Chains will play iconic songs from their classic albums Dirt and Facelift along with favorites from their more recent releases.

Breaking Benjamin will also bring some early 2000s favorites alongside more recent releases.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.