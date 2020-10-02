The 'Jojo Rabbit' kids win the award for cutest Oscars red carpet guests

'Jojo Rabbit' is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture

Dozens of big name stars are walking the Oscars red carpet tonight, but none are cuter than "Jojo Rabbit" stars Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates.

The two kids hammed it up for photographers on the Oscars red carpet in various poses. One photographer shouted that they should try jumping. The two youngsters readily obliged, and while it was a little less than coordinated, it was still pretty cute.

E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with the kids before they joined their parents and made their way down the rest of the red carpet. Rancic noted the two boys seemed to be having loads of fun.

"I mean, there's like 500 celebrities here, so what's not to like?" Yates said.

The two young actors have become close friends after filming "Jojo Rabbit" together. "He's really funny,' Davis said. "He's basically the funniest child...the funniest person my age I know."

The actors were equally cute in their interview with ABC News. They had nothing but praise for their "Jojo Rabbit' director, Taika Waititi.

"All you need to know is that he's very cool and very talented," the two boys said.

Yates and Davis also spoke about adjusting to life as a celebrity. Yates told a hilarious story about his parents finding a photo of someone who had gotten his face tattooed on their arm.

"That's scary!" Davis said to Yates.