Regina King wears half a million dollars worth of jewelry to the Oscars

Regina King's Oscars look was not only stunning, it was expensive too. The actress walked the red carpet in a pink Versace gown and half a million dollars worth of jewelry.

Harry Winston designed the pieces the actress wore. King presented the award for Best Supporting Actress, which Laura Dern won for her role in "Marriage Story." King herself won the Best Supporting Actress award last year for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

Her pink dress had a fitted bodice and a long train. Her shoes were designed by Stuart Weitzman.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards takes place on Feb. 8 at the Dolby theater in Los Angeles. The show is going without a host for the second year in a row. Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opened the show with a musical medley. Monae started the performance with a cover of "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" by Mister Rogers. She serenaded Tom Hanks, who played Mr. Rogers in the film of the same name.