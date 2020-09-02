Oscars 2020: Winner's list and nominees

Bong Joon Ho’s 'Parasite' earned several wins, including becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

LOS ANGELES — The 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles came after the shortest awards season in decades. Going without a host for the second straight year, Sam Mendes' World War I tale “1917” had been the favorite to win best picture at the awards show, but South Korea's entry “Parasite” pulled off the upset of the night, winning the best picture Oscar and becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in film.

Bong Joon Ho’s class satire has been one of the season’s darlings, despite failing to garner any Academy Award nominations for its cast.

On the Oscars red carpet, the unwelcome guests of chilly air and hard rain arrived along with nominees who got there early.

The downpour didn't dampen the red carpet looks of celebrities like Billy Porter and George MacKay of “1917,” but crews did have to scramble to make sure water didn't get onto the carpet.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners from the 92nd annual Academy Awards.

Best Picture

"Ford vs. Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Parasite" -- winner

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy" -- winner

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker" -- winner

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Directing

"The Irishman" - Martin Scorcese

"Joker" - Todd Phillips

"1917" - Sam Mendes

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" - Quenten Tarantino

"Parasite" - Bong Joon Ho -- winner

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" -- winner

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story" -- winner

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little Women"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Adapted Screenplay

"The Irishman" - Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit" - Taika Waititi -- winner

"Joker" - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

"Little Women" - Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes" - Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay

"Knives Out" - Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story" - Noah Baumbach

"1917" - Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" - Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite" - Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho -- winner

Cinematography

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"The Lighthouse"

"1917" -- winner

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Production Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood" -- winner

"Parasite"

Costume Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women" -- winner

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

Film Editing

"Ford vs. Ferarri" -- winner

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasite"

International Feature Film

"Corpus Christi" - Poland

"Honeyland" - North Macedonia

"Les Miserables" - France

"Pain and Glory" - Spain

"Parasite" - South Korea -- winner

Documentary Feature

"American Factory" -- winner

"The Cave"

"The Edge of Democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

Documentary Short Subject

"In the Absence"

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)" -- winner

"Life Overtakes Me"

"St. Louis Superman"

Animated Feature Film

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"I Lost my Body"

"Klaus"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4" -- winner

Animated Short Film

"Dcera (Daughter"

"Hair Love" -- winner

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Live Action Short Film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbor's Window" -- winner

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Original Score

"Joker" -- winner

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman -- winner

"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough

"Into the Unkown" - "Frozen 2"

"Stand Up" - "Harriet"

Visual Effects

"Avengers: Endgame"

"The Irishman"

"The Lion King"

"1917" -- winner

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Bombshell" -- winner

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

"1917"

Sound Editing

"Ford vs. Ferarri" -- winner

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford vs. Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917" -- winner