x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Mercy to break ground on new clinic in Greenwood this week

A groundbreaking celebration will be held tomorrow for the new Mercy clinic in Greenwood.

More Videos

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in Greenwood on Tuesday, July 11 for a new Mercy clinic.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow and Mercy leaders will be present at the celebration, which starts at 9 a.m.

Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Greenwood will be located in the southeast corner of U.S. 71 and Liberty Drive next to Walmart, according to a release.

Officials say the new building will "replace the current Mercy location" which is located at 20 N. Aster St. 

The new location is also expected to add more providers and services.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out