Mercy to break ground on new clinic in Greenwood this week

A groundbreaking celebration will be held tomorrow for the new Mercy clinic in Greenwood.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held in Greenwood on Tuesday, July 11 for a new Mercy clinic.

Greenwood Mayor Doug Kinslow and Mercy leaders will be present at the celebration, which starts at 9 a.m.

Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Greenwood will be located in the southeast corner of U.S. 71 and Liberty Drive next to Walmart, according to a release.

Officials say the new building will "replace the current Mercy location" which is located at 20 N. Aster St.