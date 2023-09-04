Mercy Hospital Fort Smith welcomes new technology

Mercy Fort Smith is the first hospital in the nation to have an Omni Legend scanner.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Friday, April 7, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new technology.

Mercy Fort Smith became the first hospital in the nation to have an Omni Legend scanner. The new technology is said to improve the image quality criteria for oncology.

Mercy Fort Smith says the new scanner will be able to better serve its oncology patients and physicians. This new technology can now assist cardiology patients by offering cardiac PET procedures.

The scanner is now on-site and available for patient care.

