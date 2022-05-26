Big Gay Market returns to NWA with series of Pride events

The Big Gay Market is returning with three Pride events taking place in Northwest Arkansas in the month of June.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Big Gay Market (BGM) announced its return to Northwest Arkansas in June for Pride Month.

BGM, Fayetteville's all queer maker's market, is hosting three events during June, with the first taking place in Rogers on Saturday, June 4, at Mavis Wine Co. and Java Dudes from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each event will feature a list of local makers with products including jewelry, baked goods, clothing, art, stickers, custom Furbies, pottery, candles, food and more.

The three BGM's three stops include:

"Stargayzing" | Saturday, June 4 | Mavis Wine Co. & Java Dudes (Rogers)- Themed in all things mystical and magical, including tarot card readings, crystal readers, energy healers, psychics, and astrologers.

Northwest Arkansas Pride with NWA Equality | Saturday, June 18 | Dickson Street (Fayetteville)- The market will take place off Dickson Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in conjunction with Northwest Arkansas Pride with further details to be made available closer to the event date.

"The Big Gay Moment" | Thursday, June 30 | The Momentary (Bentonville)- The Big Gay Moment will take place under The Momentary's neon 'You Belong Here' sculpture by Tavares Strachan, with further details to be made available closer to the event date.

BGM was founded in 2021 in response to harmful anti-trans legislation in Arkansas and aimed to market queer creators to queer consumers while also providing a space to foster LGBTQ+ community growth and support.

"Our events are a meeting place and a source of joy, but they're also activism amidst our current political climate," said BGM co-founder Amanda Arafat. "We started Big Gay Market as an act of protest-- a response to aggressively anti-trans legislature in our state. And our first year in operation has seen many more bills and pieces of legislation that harm our community-- a reminder that we can't quit in our mission."

For more information about the BGM, email biggaymarket@gmail.com.

