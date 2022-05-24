Walmart expanding drone delivery in six states

Walmart announced the expansion of the DroneUp delivery network to 34 sites across six states including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Walmart announced it is continuing to expand delivery operations from Express Delivery and InHome to include more drone services.

Walmart's DroneUp delivery network is expanding to 34 sites across six states including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia. The company says the drone program will provide it with the ability to deliver over 1 million packages by drone in a year.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Walmart customers will be able to order eligible items for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes. For delivery of items totaling up to 10 pounds, customers can pay a delivery fee of $3.99.

The customer will place an order, the store will then get the item, package it, load it into the drone and delivered it right to their yard using a cable that gently lowers the package.

Participating stores will house a DroneUp delivery hub which will include a team of certified pilots, operating within FAA guidelines, to manage flight operations for deliveries within roughly a mile of the store.

Walmart packages aren’t the only thing the drones will deliver, DroneUp will also offer local businesses and municipalities aerial drone solutions in areas like insurance, emergency response and real estate.

