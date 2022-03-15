9th annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl returns this April

Get ready for some tail-wagging fun and sign up for the 2022 Dickson Street Pup Crawl.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dog lovers, grab your leashes and furry friends and get ready for the 9th annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 30, from 2-6 p.m. on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Proceeds from the crawl will go towards benefiting Fayetteville Animal Services.

Registration is now open and costs $38.77. This includes a t-shirt, one dog bandana and drink specials. There is a maximum of 275 registrants, so day of registration will not be available.

The event has a firm rule of one dog per person to ensure the animal's safety.

You'll receive a passport with all of the participating locations and those who get more than 50% of them stamped will be entered to win door prizes.

There will be a "Top Dog" trophy for the bar/restaurant with the best-themed drink, voting ballots will be in your passports and you can turn those into any volunteer during the event.

The following is a list of participating bars and pubs, and more may be confirmed closer to the date.

Infusion

Tony's NYC Pizza

C-4

The Amendment

Marley's Pizzeria

Buster Bellys

Bugsy's

Roger's Rec

Wake and Bake

Click here for more information and tickets for the event.

