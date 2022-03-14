First National Bank of Fort Smith to celebrate 150th anniversary

Guests can celebrate the First National Bank of Fort Smith's 150th anniversary at the event Thursday, March 17, from 5-7 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The First National Bank of Fort Smith is celebrating its 150th anniversary this week.

The bank will host an event on Thursday, March 17, from 5-7 p.m. in its downtown location lobby located at 602 Garrison Avenue.

Governor Asa Hutchinson, Mayor George McGill and President and CEO of First National Bank of Fort Smith, Sam Sicard will be speaking at the event.

Guests can enjoy music, beverages and appetizers while learning about the bank's history through time-period reenactments, history discussions and artifact displays.

There will also be a donation given to the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club at the event.

"First National Bank of Fort Smith is grateful to celebrate our 150th Anniversary with our community, and we look forward to the opportunity to announce our donation for the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club," Sicard said.

The bank has been serving residents for 150 years with 34 locations and 39 ATMs in the River Valley, Northwest Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma.

