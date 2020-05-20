122nd Tontitown Grape Festival canceled due to pandemic

The annual event in the Northwest Arkansas area has been canceled due to the global pandemic.

TONTITOWN, Ark. — The 122nd Tontitown Grape Festival scheduled for this August has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the changing circumstances and unforeseen future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel this decision must be made in order to protect the safety of both our volunteers and attendees."

No information was given about next year's festival.

The Tontitown Grape Festival is best known for its grape stomp event and handmade spaghetti dinners.

Editor's Note: The video above is from last year's event.