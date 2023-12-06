American Girl Live! in Concert coming to the Walton Arts Center

The brand loved by generations is bringing its characters to the stage in this new production.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center has just announced American Girl Live! in Concert, coming to the stage in Northwest Arkansas in February 2024.

The show is making its debut this fall across the country, bringing beloved characters to life, according to the American Girl website. The pop concert will feature adventures with dolls Claudie Wells, Nicki Hoffman, Courtney Moore, Melody Ellison and Julie Albright.

According to Julie Freeland, senior director of global location-based entertainment at Mattel, the show “celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations.”

Tickets for the February 3 performances at 2 and 7 p.m. will go on presale on June 15 and general sale will begin on June 16. Tickets can be purchased here.

