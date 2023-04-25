Joe Bonamassa to perform at Walton Arts Center

The superstar Grammy-nominated guitarist will perform new songs as well as career-spanning favorites at the Walton Arts Center on Nov. 1.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Grammy-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa is set to perform at the Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov.1 at 8 p.m.

The show announcement comes on the heels of Bonamassa's release of his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album, Tales Of Time.

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world's biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Bonamassa has exceeded all expectations with 25 No. 1 Billboard blues albums, more than any other artist in history. He is a three-time Grammy-nominated artist and 13-time Blues Music Award nominee, winning four.

His enthusiastic shows are one of the biggest parts of his career, and a favorite for music lovers worldwide.

Bonamassa has been featured in several publications including Esquire, WSJ, Parade, Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist and Classic Rock Magazine.

His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation provides music education funding to schools and support to artists in need and has positively impacted more than 90,000 students to date.

Tickets for Bonamassa's show range from $69-$249 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

Tickets will be available at the Walton Arts Center website, or by visiting the Walton Arts Center on weekdays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

