Fort Smith police report cyclist dead after crash on Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) reports they are on the scene of a crash near Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh that ended with one cyclist dead after being hit by a car.

FSPD says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and delays are expected for the next several hours as the department’s Accident Reconstruction Team investigates.

FSPD says the cyclist died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Once 5NEWS has confirmation that next of kin has been notified, more information about the victim will be released.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

