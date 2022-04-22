Fort Smith Police working scene of fatality crash involving a moped

Fort Smith Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near 34th and Grand Avenue as they work to clear the scene of a fatality accident involving a moped.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are working to clear the scene of a fatality crash in Fort Smith involving a moped and vehicle.

Fort Smith Police say officers responded to the scene of a fatality accident at the scene of 34th and Grand Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Police say the crash involved a two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicle resulting in the driver of the moped being deceased.

Officers are still on the scene with Accident Reconstruction soon to arrive.

Police say there will be an increased presence of officers in the area for the next few hours and are asking the public to avoid the area if they can and seek alternative routes.

At approximately 6:06 PM, April 22, Fort Smith Police Officers responded to fatality accident at 34th and Grand Ave involving two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicles. Driver of two-wheeled vehicle is deceased. Officers are still on the scene. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/qqjYWEW9Ic — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) April 22, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.