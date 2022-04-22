Fort Smith Police working scene of fatality crash involving a moped

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are working to clear the scene of a fatality crash in Fort Smith involving a moped and vehicle.
Fort Smith Police say officers responded to the scene of a fatality accident at the scene of 34th and Grand Avenue at around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 22. Police say the crash involved a two-wheeled and four-wheeled vehicle resulting in the driver of the moped being deceased.
Officers are still on the scene with Accident Reconstruction soon to arrive.
Police say there will be an increased presence of officers in the area for the next few hours and are asking the public to avoid the area if they can and seek alternative routes.
