Deer crashes increase during this time of year

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, more than 1.5 million wrecks involving deer happen every year in the United States.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deer are very active right now— not only is it hunting and mating season, but we also just shifted our clocks back an hour.

These factors can all have a huge impact on anyone getting behind the wheel.

"They're on the move and they might end up in front of your car," said Trey Reid with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Reid said that during this time of year, you can expect to see more deer crossing roadways.

"They are more active in what we call the crepuscular period, that early morning and late evening that between daylight and dark, dusk and dawn," Reid explained.

Reid's number one piece of advice is to slow down if you see one.

"Take your time, give yourself a little bit more time to go places. Use your high beams when there's no other oncoming traffic, you can see the eyes shine of the deer on the sides of the road," he said.

Reid said that deer crossing signs are placed in areas where a lot of wrecks have happened— and they're a good reminder for drivers to pay extra attention.

"You'll notice them a lot of time around little stream crossings of highways because deer and other wildlife follow these, what we call riparian corridors along stream banks and things like that," Reid added.

Reid also said that deer hotspots aren't just in rural areas, and added that some city roads like Cantrell in Little Rock have them too.

Nick Chabarria with AAA said that if you do hit a deer, car repairs could cost you more this year.

"We're seeing costs for a deer collision claim go up by about 30% from last year, with the average claim costs being around $6,400," Chabarria said.

He said there are a few reasons for the rise.

"We just have higher costs for parts and labor. We also know there's still some car part supply issues stemming from still stemming from COVID. And then as well, we know as vehicle technology increases, you know, what used to be simple repairs are becoming more expensive," he explained.

If you hit a deer, Reid said that you should call the police first, but then report it to Game and Fish.

"We get a lot of calls every year asking if you can keep a deer that you hit with your car. And the answer is yes.....Just be careful out there," Reid said.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, more than 1.5 million wrecks involving deer happen every year in the United States.