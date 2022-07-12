Women sue Apple over AirTag stalking allegations

Two California women are suing the company, saying the technology makes it easier for stalkers to track their victims.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Apple is now being sued over its AirTag devices.

THV11 has been following these types of allegations after women in Arkansas discovered AirTags placed on their cars without permission.

Now, two California women are suing the company because they say the devices have made it easier for stalkers to track down victims.

They called the AirTag "the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers," and said it has been linked to murders of women in Ohio and Indianapolis.

The women claim Apple negligently failed to prevent this kind of tracking, despite warnings from domestic violence advocates last year.

They're seeking damages after becoming victims of stalking. In addition, they want a court order stopping Apple from releasing these types of products.

One of the women suing Apple, Lauren Hughes, said she had a scare of her own when her ex-boyfriend put an AirTag on her car, which allowed him to track her.

"There were definitely lots of times where I didn't sleep well," Hughes said. "There's been a lot of therapy since then."

Apple has not made any comments about the lawsuit.

THV11 did our own investigation into AirTags being used to track people after the company released new updates earlier this year. The updates were designed to help warn people when an unknown AirTag was moving with them.

We found those notifications were not reliable.