Oaklawn limiting crowd numbers for 2021 season due to health guidelines

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort is following guidance by the Arkansas Department of Health and will have the 2021 live meet with a limited audience.

The season runs Friday, Jan. 22 through Saturday, May 1.

“We know that the fans are what make Oaklawn so special, but our main concern is for the safety and well-being of our guests and team members," General Manager Wayne Smith said. "We appreciate the support we have received from the Arkansas Department of Health in developing this plan. We will be working with them throughout the live season and will adjust as needed.”

Oaklawn has submitted a plan allowing a limited number of spectators in accordance with the Department of Health. The detail, according to the press release, are highlighted below:

General admission into the Grandstand will not be allowed initially in 2021.

Entrance into the Grandstand will strictly be for guests with a racing credential and/or reservation for that day’s races. Doors will open at 11 am.

Current seasonal box seat holders and current Oaklawn Jockey Club members may enter the Grandstand with weekly reservations required . Detailed correspondence to be sent separately to these individuals.

. Detailed correspondence to be sent separately to these individuals. Restaurants inside the Grandstand, following Arkansas Department of Health directives, will be open to the public with weekly reservations required.

Simulcast will be open Wednesday–Sunday, 11am–8pm to limited capacity with weekly reservations required .

. Social distancing will be enforced.

All guests and team members will be required to have non-invasive temperature checks as they enter the facility. Anyone presenting a temp at/over 100 degrees Fahrenheit will not be permitted inside the building.

All guests and team members will be required to wear masks at all times.

Smoking will not be allowed anywhere inside the facility, including the casino.

As of January 18, you can make restaurant reservations by calling 501-363-4710 or simulcast reservations by calling 501-363-4320.

More information can be found at oaklawn.com.