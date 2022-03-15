Hunter Yurachek honored by peers as one of NACDA Athletics Director of the Year

In his five years at the U of A, Yurachek secured additions to Razorback athletics that have made a crucial impact on Arkansas football, basketball and gymnastics.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas (U of A) Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek has been named as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

In his five years at the U of A, Yurachek was able to secure several additions to Razorback athletic staff that have made a crucial impact on Arkansas football, basketball and gymnastics.

He recently signed a new agreement extending his tenure in Fayetteville through at least June of 2027.

"Hunter is very deserving of this recognition. During his five years as vice chancellor and director of athletics, Hunter has guided the Razorback program to new heights. Under Hunter’s leadership, our student-athletes have set new records, won NCAA titles and SEC championships and posted one of the most successful sports years in Razorback history,” said Charles Robinson, interim chancellor for the University of Arkansas “Even more importantly, Hunter has consistently prioritized the academic goals of our Razorback student-athletes, who have held a collective 3.25 GPA during his tenure. Preparing students for success both on the field and in the classroom is a foundational part of directing a top-notch athletic program, and Hunter has done a wonderful job of establishing a strong culture of student success.”

According to the university, in 2020-21, the Razorbacks won an NCAA title for Women’s Indoor Track & Field, earned eight Top-10 NCAA finishes and a remarkable 10 SEC regular season and tournament championships, including SEC triple crown sweeps in both men’s and women’s cross country & track and field, a second-straight soccer regular season crown, the program’s first softball regular season title and a baseball regular season and tournament championship.

Arkansas men’s basketball also advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in more than 25 years.

The U of A reports Razorback student-athletes combined for a 3.25 GPA and 104 student-athletes graduated last year.

“While I am humbled to be recognized by my peers with this award, the success of our program is truly a tribute to our remarkable student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as the extraordinary support of our Razorback Foundation members and fans,” Yurachek said. “By embracing a shared commitment to our mission of developing champions and Razorbacks for Life, we have provided our program the opportunity to achieve record-breaking athletics success while also adding more than 100 student-athletes a year to Senior Walk, as graduates of the University of Arkansas. I am grateful for the continued support of Dr. Don Bobbitt, Dr. Charles Robinson and all those who help lead our institution. It is an honor to be your Director of Athletics and I look forward to the amazing things still to come for the University of Arkansas and Razorback Athletics.”

Yurachek and the three additional FBS honorees will be recognized during NACDA’s 57th Annual Convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 28.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.