Brazile averaged 11.9 points in nine games before tearing ACL.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile took to social media on Thursday to announce he will return to the team next season.

Brazile played in nine games this year, averaging 11.9 points and six rebounds per game before tearing his ACL.

The Springfield, Missouri native transferred to the Razorbacks after spending his freshman season at Mizzou.

After the loss to UConn in the Sweet 16, Brazile confirmed he will be full cleared by the start of next season.

Related Articles AAC accelerating NIL game in Arkansas