Nick Smith Jr. declares for NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman Nick Smith Jr. has officially declared for the NBA Draft after one season in Fayetteville. The former five star averaged 12.5 points in 17 games as a Razorback.

Smith is highly projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. The latest CBS mock draft has the Arkansas native being picked fourth by the Hornets.

Smith was rated by 247Sports as the top high school player in the country coming into the season, but a knee injury kept him sidelined for over half the year for the Razorbacks.

He finished his Arkansas career with eleven points in a Sweet 16 loss to UConn.

"This year has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for all the love and support I have received from my hometown and all the hog fans. I want to express my gratitude to my coach, Muss, and the entire coaching staff who believed in my abilities and allowed me the chance to play for Arkansas."

