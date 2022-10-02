Razorbacks fall out of AP Top-25 poll

Arkansas drops out of the rankings following its 49-26 loss to Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks are outside the Associated Press Top-25 poll this week following the team's 49-26 loss to Alabama.

Arkansas' loss to the Crimson Tide marked the second straight defeat for the Hogs following a 3-0 start.

The Hogs were ranked 20th going into Saturday's matchup and now sit outside the top-25, in the receiving votes category.

It marks the first time since Week 11 of the 2021 season that Arkansas is not ranked in the AP Top-25 poll.

As for the Crimson Tide, they rise to No. 1 following their win in Fayetteville.

Georgia, the previous No. 1, drops to No. 2 after pulling out a 26-22 win at Missouri.

Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson round out the top five.

Five SEC teams apart from Alabama and Georgia are in this week's rankings: No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 23 Mississippi State, and No. 25 LSU.