Razorbacks fall in overtime to South Florida 66-65

No. 17 Arkansas women's basketball drops its second game at the San Diego Invitational

The Arkansas women's basketball team suffered its second consecutive defeat Wednesday in San Diego.

After the 17th-ranked Razorbacks (13-2) took their first loss Tuesday to Oregon, the Hogs suffered another close loss, falling 66-65 to South Florida at the San Diego Invitational.

Erynn Barnum led all Razorbacks with 21 points, with Makayla Daniels adding a 20-point effort.

USF shot 43% from the field to Arkansas' 35%, and outscored the Razorbacks 12-4 in second chance points. The Bulls were led by 23 points from Elena Tsineke.

Arkansas took a nine-point lead into halftime thanks in large part to a second quarter in which it held the Bulls to just five points, outscoring them 13-5.

USF was able to make up much of that ground though in the third quarter, outscoring Arkansas 27-19, setting the stage for a tight end to the game.

The back-and-forth affair went into overtime, as USF's Maria Alvarez hit three free throws with 17 seconds left to tie the game at 62.

In the overtime, Arkansas had a chance down 66-65, but Chrissy Carr's shot with 2 seconds left was off the mark.