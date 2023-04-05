Razorbacks beat Notre Dame to advance to Regional final

Arkansas will have to beat Oregon twice on Sunday to advance to Super Regionals.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas softball team advances to the Fayetteville Regional final after taking down Notre Dame 5-0 on Saturday night. The Hogs will need to beat Oregon twice on Sunday to advance.

Arkansas was the visiting team for the first time in the tournament. Hannah Gammill drew a bases loaded walk in the first to get the Hogs on the board.

Raigan Kramer would push the lead to two with a two out RBI single in the second.

RAIGAN IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL RN



📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/tpDMck62hc — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 21, 2023

Chenice Delce, making her second start of the day, would strike out three in the row with a runner in scoring position in the second.

In the top of the seventh Rylin Hedgecock would hit a three run homer to break the game open. The Hogs took a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the inning.

DEEP INTO THE NIGHT!



📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/2LxBGe9tg7 — Arkansas Razorback Softball (@RazorbackSB) May 21, 2023

Delce would shut out Notre Dame going the distance only allowing three hits. Arkansas advanced to the Regional finals for the third straight season.

Arkansas and Oregon is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon. If the Razorbacks can win the first game, the two teams will meet again in a do or die game 35 minutes later.

Related Articles Hogs fall to Oregon; one loss away from elimination