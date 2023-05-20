Hogs fall to Vanderbilt in regular season finale

Arkansas finishes the regular season tied with Florida for the SEC title.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Arkansas baseball team finished the regular season on Saturday with a 7-6 loss to Vanderbilt. The Hogs finish the regular season as the SEC West champions and share the conference title with Florida.

The Razorbacks finish the regular season 39-15 overall and 20-10 in league play.

Next up for Arkansas is the SEC Tournament, their first game will be on Wednesday in Hoover.

With runners on the corners and one out Peyton Holt hit a double play ball but an errant throw from the Vanderbilt shortstop gave the Hogs a 1-0 lead. Harold Coll would bring in Brady Slavens with a sac fly and Arkansas led 2-0 after two innings of play.

Vanderbilt designated hitter Troy LaNeve would hit a three run home run in the bottom of the second to put the Commodores on top. It was LaNeve's second home run in as many at bats going back to Friday night.

The Commodores would another in the fourth thanks to an RJ Austin RBI single off Hollan. WIll McEntire would then enter the ballgame after Hollan only lasted 3.2 with four earned runs and eight hits allowed.

Trailing 4-2 in the fifth the Hogs would strike for four runs to retake the lead. RBIs from Kendall Diggs, Caleb Cali, Slavens and Holt would do the trick.