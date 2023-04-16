x
Razorbacks

Razorback softball shuts out UAB 6-0, complete sweep

Hogs outscore Blazers 22-1 over the three wins.
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A day after securing the series win, Arkansas softball blanked UAB 6-0 at Bogle Park on Sunday to secure a sweep over the Blazers.

It caps a dominant weekend for the Razorbacks at home, as the Hogs outscored the Blazers 22-1 across the three games.

Callie Turner earned the win in the circle, improving to 6-1, after tossing 5.0 shutout innings allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the third inning. Reagan Johnson smoked a triple into the corner in right field, and scored on a wild pitch on the very next pitch to put the Hogs up 1-0.

A sac bunt from Atalyia Rijo in the fourth doubled the Arkansas lead before a couple of home runs broke the game open.

Later in the fourth inning, Raigan Kramer launched a three-run blast to the furthest portion of the Bogle Berm in right center. Kramer's home run gave Arkansas a comfortable 5-0 lead. 

That lead was extended the following inning with a solo home run from Rylin Hedgecock, her 15th home run of the season.

