Razorbacks pick up commitment from offensive lineman Paris Patterson

The East St. Louis, Ill. native is rated as a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The recruiting trail gave Hog fans an extra reason to celebrate this 4th of July.

Arkansas picked up a commitment Monday from class of 2023 offensive lineman Paris Patterson out of East St. Louis (Ill.)

At 6-foot-6, 345 pounds is rated as a 3-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which ranks Patterson as the No. 27 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Patterson also ranks as the No. 8 player in the state of Illinois.

The offensive lineman chose Arkansas over several other Power 5 schools, including Iowa State, Tennessee and LSU who were mentioned in his commitment video.

His commitment comes just two weeks after he took an official visit to Arkansas.

Had and amazing time on my OV last weekend Fayetteville great place and thanks to can amazing staff for an amazing visit !! @DannyWest247 @ArRecruitingGuy @Butler_Benton @CoachCKennedy pic.twitter.com/J5DTncnFiz — Paris Patterson jr (@p_pattersonjr) June 28, 2022