Razorbacks outmatched as Bulldogs roll to 37-0 win

No. 8 Arkansas struggled in all three phases of the game, falling behind quickly, and never recovering against No. 2 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Simply put, nothing went Arkansas' way in Athens.

A more full explanation would be: the Razorbacks ran into one of the best teams in the country, and did themselves no favor with costly mistakes.

No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) rolled past No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 between the hedges, handing the Hogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC) their first loss of the season in blowout fashion.

The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage, outrushing the Razorbacks by almost 200 yards (273-75).

In addition, Arkansas was hurt continuously by penalties, even committing three of them on one play in the second half that seemed to sum up the game for the Hogs.

In total, the Hogs committed 13 penalties worth 101 yards. For context, they accumulated 162 yards of total offense.

How it Happened

For the first time this season, another team came out and punched Arkansas in the mouth.

Georgia took the opening kick off, and marched right down the field on the first drive. The Bulldogs marched 75 yards in 9 plays, capped by a Zamir White 1-yard touchdown.

Arkansas would not match that on their first drive, or any drive.

The Razorbacks committed two false start penalties before their first offensive snap, a harbinger of how things would play out before a packed Sanford Stadium. The Hogs had 1st and 20, lost four yards and the drive, and went three-and-out.

It was quickly 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Georgia went right back down the field on their second drive. A 9-play, 56-yard drive ended with Kendall Milton finding the end zone on a 1-yard rush to make it 14-0.

Arkansas' next drive also went three-and-out. Reid Bauer punted for the second time from his own end zone, but this time it was blocked Dan Jackson, with White recovering in the end zone for a UGA special teams touchdown.

After that, Georgia effectively controlled the rest of the game.

The Bulldogs led 24-0 at the half.

In the second half, White added another touchdown rush, and a couple of field goals wound up making it 37-0 Georgia on the day.

Malik Hornsby came in the fourth quarter for KJ Jefferson.