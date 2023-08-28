Razorback football kickoff moved due to weather for season opener

The game time was shifted to "allow for safer conditions for the student-athletes on the field and fans in attendance," the U of A said.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback football season opener kickoff time has been moved from 3 p.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The University of Arkansas made the announcement Monday. The Razorbacks are playing Western Carolina in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The original kick-off time was at 3 p.m. but with the weather calling for temperatures in the mid-90s with high humidity, the game time was shifted to "allow for safer conditions for the student-athletes on the field and fans in attendance," the U of A said.

According to school officials, the game is being broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+.