White Hall honors late coach Ryan Mallett, teammate Ben Redix before start of 2023 season

​This Friday night was the first White Hall football game of the season against Sheridan and they returned to the field without two of their own.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITE HALL, Ark. — Adversity— That's what White Hall Interim Head Football Coach Jason Mitchell said is what his players have been pushing through.

"These kids have been through more adversity in the past three months than most 15, 16-year-old kids need to go through," said Coach Mitchell.

This Friday night was the first football game of the season against Sheridan and they returned to the field without two of their own.

In May, senior Ben Redix was accidentally shot and killed just days before his graduation.

"To not have a kid like Ben and just knowing that he may show up with a smile and 'Hey, Coach, good luck tonight. I got you.' That was his saying, 'I got you. You go get it.' Knowing he's not going to be here hurts," Coach Mitchell described.

Then at the end of June, White Hall Head Football Coach and Razorback legend Ryan Mallett died after drowning in Florida.

"You know, he brought that extra juice with him. He had extra energy," said Coach Mitchell.

The team is now honoring them.

White Hall and Sheridan came together to retire the 270 classic trophy and present it to Mallett's mother. This rivalry game was the first win for Ryan Mallett last year as head coach.

Coach Mitchell is retiring #5 for Ben.

"As long as I'm here there will be nobody that wears #5 again. The jersey is hanging in his locker and nobody is going to use his locker," said Coach Mitchell.

All the players' helmets will have two stickers that honor Ben and Ryan. One that said #BeADawg, a hashtag that Mallett created, and his initials R.M. The other sticker is the #5 on the back of the helmet.

A banner honoring them both is also hanging as people walk into the stadium.