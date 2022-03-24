Social media reacts to Arkansas' upset win over Gonzaga in Sweet Sixteen
The Razorbacks knocked off the top-ranked Zags to advance to Elite 8, and there was plenty of love for the Hogs online.
Credit: AP
Arkansas forward Trey Wade (3) dunks against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Hogs are elite again!
Arkansas pulled off the massive upset over top-ranked Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco, defeating the Bulldogs 74-68 to advance to the Elite 8 for the second straight season.
Social media was all aboard the Muss Bus as the Hogs completed the victory.