Reggie Chaney enters transfer portal

Razorback forward leaving after two years with team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas forward Reggie Chaney has put his name in the transfer portal.

Chaney appeared in 63 games in two years as a Razorback, starting nine times. He becomes the second Hog to use the portal this off-season, after Jalen Harris, who wound up at Georgetown.

Chaney appeared in every game as a freshman, making two starts and finishing third on the team in rebounding. He missed multiple games last year with undisclosed issues, but recovered to make seven starts, including against Missouri, when he finished with a career high 17 points and 11 rebounds.