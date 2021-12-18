Hogs down Central Arkansas in Little Rock 82-44

Razorbacks improve to 4-0 against in-state opponents this season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a day featuring a Razorback basketball doubleheader in Little Rock, the Arkansas women's hoops team got things started with an emphatic win.

Mike Neighbor's Hogs squad rolled over Central Arkansas 82-44 at Simmons Bank Arena, improving to a 4-0 record against in-state opponents this season (other wins came against UAPB, Arkansas State and Little Rock).

Sasha Goforth led all Razorback scorers with 17 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field, and a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. It marks six straight games now in which the Fayetteville native has scored at least 10 points.

She was one of five Hogs to score in double figures, along with Jersey Wolfenbarger (16 pts), Samara Spencer (15 pts), Makayla Daniels (11 pts) and Destinee Oberg (10 pts).

Spencer registered a career high with six assists, while Rylee Langerman hauled in a career-high eight rebounds.

Arkansas led comfortably most of the way, taking 13 point lead into halftime. The Hogs then blew the game open in the third quarter, doubling their lead by outscoring the Sugar Bears 17-4 in the frame to lead 59-33.

The Razorbacks continued to show plenty of activity on the defensive end, tallying six blocks and ten steals, helping to lead to a 21-8 advantage in points off turnovers.