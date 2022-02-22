Arkansas women drop third straight game

Hogs fall to Ole Miss in rescheduled game from December

OXFORD, Miss — On Tuesday, the Arkansas women's basketball team fell to Ole Miss, 70-62. The Hogs have now lost three games in a row and sit 6-8 in SEC play.

The game was the Razorbacks second in three days. Arkansas was originally scheduled to play Ole Miss in December, but it was postponed due to Covid issues with the Rebels.

Despite a better shooting percentage, Arkansas found itself down eight at halftime. The Rebels shot 60% from the beyond the arc and scored six points off turnovers.

Freshman Samara Spencer had a game high eleven first half points.

The Rebels kept pace in the third quarter. Ole Miss dominated the glass taking in 37 rebounds.

Arkansas would get within three with five minutes to play but wouldn't get any closer. The Hogs shot just five free throws the entire game.

Spencer finished with a game high 19 points.