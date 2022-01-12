Arkansas dominates from start to finish in 87-43 victory over Missouri

Hogs capture first win of SEC play.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks ended their skid in emphatic fashion Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas blew past Missouri 87-43, snapping a three-game losing streak and marking the Hogs' first win in conference play.

The win marks Arkansas' second largest margin of victory in an SEC victory, only behind a 53-point win over Mississippi State in 1993.

Four Razorbacks finished in double digits scoring-wise. JD Notae led the way with 19 points, while Trey Wade made the most of a rare start by putting up 17 points along five rebounds and three assists. Devo Davis tallied 15 points and six rebounds, while Jaylin Williams added a 13-point, 10-rebound double double.

The Arkansas defense suffocated Missouri all night long, holding the Tigers to just 29% shooting from the field. Arkansas also forced 23 turnovers which led to 26 points. The Hogs also took advantage of their physicality down low, holding a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Head coach Eric Musselman went with a new starting five for this one, putting Notae as the only true guard alongside Wade, Williams, Au'Diese Toney and Kamani Johnson.

Any concerns over how that unit would start were quickly alleviated.

A 17-0 run in the early part of the first half helped the Hogs open a 24-3 advantage, a period in which they held the Tigers to just 1-for-11 shooting from the field.

GROWN MAN pic.twitter.com/GbQ7lHmTeX — 8pm SEC Network 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 13, 2022

Arkansas went into the halftime break with a commanding 49-15 lead. Two of the Hogs' starters, JD Notae (14 pts) and Trey Wade (12 pts) nearly outscored Missouri by themselves in the first half.

The Hogs dominated down low, outscoring the Tigers 26-4 in the paint in the first 20 minutes. Also with an impressive start was the defense, holding the Tigers to just 3-for-25 shooting from the field in the period.

The second half saw much of the same as the first half. Arkansas pushed the lead to 41 when it took an 81-40 advantage with just over four minutes left.