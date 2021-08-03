Diamond Hogs wrap up sweep of Murray State

Arkansas downs Racers 6-0 to move to 10-0 on the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The top-ranked team in college baseball just keeps rolling. #1 Arkansas shutout Murray State on Sunday 6-0, finishing off a weekend sweep of the Racers and improving to 10-0 on the season.

Lael Lockhart got another Sunday start for the Razorbacks and made the most of it, giving up five hits and no runs while striking out 6 in five innings of work. The pen took it from there, including Kevin Kopps throwing a nearly immaculate inning, striking out three batters in a row and throwing just one ball despite inheriting two base runners.

The Arkansas offense let the game come to them, drawing nine walks and scoring on three sacrifice flies. Jacob Nesbit broke the game open in the fourth, launching a three-run shot into the Arkansas bullpen for the struggling third-baseman's first hit of the season.

