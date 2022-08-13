Pittman notes improvement at wide receiver after Hogs' first scrimmage of fall camp

Arkansas held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and the Hogs' head coach is impressed with the growth his pass catchers have shown so far.

Only three weeks remain until the Razorbacks kick off their season on home turf against Cincinnati.

Saturday, the Hogs took a big step toward getting ready for that game with their first scrimmage of fall camp.

One takeaway for Sam Pittman from the scrimmage was the level of play he saw from his wide receivers and the passing game as a whole.

"Our wideouts are getting open," Pittman said. "Matt Landers had a good day,. (Isaiah) Sategna had a good day. I'm talking about with some of the long balls.. KJ (Jefferson) threw the ball exceptionally well."

Landers, the former Georgia and Toledo wideout, and Sategna, the freshman from Fayetteville, are just two of the names in a receiver group that has made strides since the spring.

Wide receiver was arguably one of the biggest question marks on offense heading into 2022 after Treylon Burks headed to the NFL.

No returning Razorback pass catcher had more than 20 receptions last season.

Arkansas brought in transfers Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma and Landers, looking for a veteran presence in the position group along with the team's returning guys like Warren Thompson and Ketron Jackson

"Haselwood didn't bring to that room in the spring what he's bringing to it right now. Part of that I'm sure is he was uncomfortable, didn't know the guys."

"But then you take him and you take Matt Landers and then whatever happened with 84 (Thompson), you know, Warren, whatever's happened with him has been a wonderful thing. It may be these two older guys along with Ketron."

Along with the strides the older receivers have made, the Hogs' talented group of freshmen at the position are making the push for playing time as well.

"Then now, I think you're piecing in Sategna," Pittman said. "I like our young kids too."

The improvement from the position group overall has helped lift it from a potential question mark to a potential strength of the team.