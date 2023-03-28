Diamond Hogs crush Omaha in midweek showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas baseball team is back in the win column after a 16-3 run rule win Tuesday night over Omaha.
The Diamond Hogs scored all 16 of their runs in the first four innings. Tavian Josenberger had the knock out blow with a two run homer in the fourth. He had three RBI's in the win.
Jace Bohrofen had three RBI's on the night as well.
Infielder Ben McLaughlin made his first career appearance on the mound, throwing two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.
The Razorbacks are back at home on Friday night to begin a three game series with Alabama.