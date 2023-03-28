Diamond Hogs crush Omaha in midweek showdown

16 run outburst puts Arkansas back in the win column.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas baseball team is back in the win column after a 16-3 run rule win Tuesday night over Omaha.

The Diamond Hogs scored all 16 of their runs in the first four innings. Tavian Josenberger had the knock out blow with a two run homer in the fourth. He had three RBI's in the win.

That ball is never to be seen again pic.twitter.com/IN7h4Z8EZL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 29, 2023

Jace Bohrofen had three RBI's on the night as well.

Infielder Ben McLaughlin made his first career appearance on the mound, throwing two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

The Razorbacks are back at home on Friday night to begin a three game series with Alabama.

