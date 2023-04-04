Razorback basketball lands transfer Keyon Menified, guard from Washington

The PAC-12 Freshman of the year is the first pick-up from the transfer portal for Arkansas this cycle.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks struck in the transfer portal for the first time this cycle on Tuesday, landing a talented guard from the PAC-12.

Washington guard Keyon Menifield announced his commitment to Arkansas via Twitter.

The 6'1" freshman earned a spot on the PAC-12 All-Freshman team after averaging 10 points and 3.1 assists per game. Menifield's 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio led all freshmen in the conference.

He was the only member of Washington's team to play in all 32 games, starting in 21 of those games. He was named PAC-12 freshman of the week on Feb. 20 after scoring a career-high 27 points in a win against Oregon on Feb. 15.

The Flint, Mich. native shot 41% from the field, 33% from three, and 70% from the free throw line in his only season as a Husky.

